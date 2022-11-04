Combined Counties Football League Fixtures for this weekend

Friday November 4th
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Clane Utd v Portlaoise; 7.30; Clane;
Senior Division
Mullingar Athletic A v Birr Town A; 8.00; Gainstown, Mullingar;
Saturday November 5th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
FAI Youths Cup 2nd Round
St Francis v Prosperous Utd; Iona Park Athlone;
FAI Under 17 Cup 2nd Round
Rathangan v Mountmellick Utd; Rathangan Kildare;
Under 17 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd v Emo Celtic; Community Centre Clonaslee;
Under 19 Premier Division
Ballymahon v Abbeyleix Ath; Tara Park Ballymahon;
Monksland Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Cushla Park Athlone;
Under 19 Division 1
Portlaoise v Birr Town; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;
Emo Celtic v Mullingar Ath B; Iona Park Athlone;
Killeigh FC v Stradbally Town; Frank McEvoy Park Killeigh;
Sunday November 6th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Division 1
Abbeyleix Athletic v Inny FC; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix;
Stradbally Town v Coolraine A; 2.00; The Lawn, Stradbaly;
Rosenallis A v Clonaslee Utd; The Grove, Rosenallis;
Division 3A
Maryborough FC v Rosenallis B; Community Centre, Ballyroan;
Mountmellick Utd B v Midlands Celtic; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick;
Cloneygowan Celtic v Emo Celtic; Fenter Park, Killeigh;
