Laois GAA Weekend Fixtures

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Group A Round 3
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portlaoise
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Graiguecullen
O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Na Fianna Og
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 3
The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre U20HC S/Finals (Group Winner – Home Venue; Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathdowney 14:00 Rathdowney Errill v The Harps
Abbeyleix 14:00 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Camross
Clonaslee 14:00 Clonaslee St Manmans v Na Fianna
Killeshin GAA 14:00 Killeshin V Crettyard/Spink
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Netwatch Cullen Park 15:00 Palatine (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois)
Laois Shopping Centre U20HC B S/Finals (Group Winner – Home Venue; Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Castletown 12:00 Castletown v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
