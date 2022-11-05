Search

05 Nov 2022

Laois Offaly judge strikes out 'fairly serious' assault charge but adds it's not forgotten

Case came before local hearing.

05 Nov 2022 2:23 PM

A CHARGE of assault was struck out at Tullamore District Court after Judge Andrew Cody heard a medical report was awaited by the prosecution.

Shane Minnock (26), Arden View, Tullamore, was alleged to have assaulted Matas Naudziunas, causing him harm, at O'Connor Square, Tullamore on February 20 last.

When the case was called Sergeant James O'Sullivan described it as an alleged “fairly serious assault” and said the gardai were waiting for a medical report since February.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the prosecution would probably proceed on indictment but the DPP needed a medical report and it had been requested three times from the hospital.

He added that he was hoping to have the report in the next four weeks.

Mr Minnock's solicitor, Aisling Maloney, applied for the prosecution to be struck out because it was in court for directions from the DPP and the last time it was adjourned it was done on a peremptory basis against the State.

Midlands link to false birth registration of babies to get Irish passports

Ms Maloney said her client was in court again having attended a number of times and he had to take a day off work.

Judge Cody noted that it was the fourth time for the matter to be in court so he struck it out. The Laois Offaly District Court judge indicated that the prosecution could come back again when the medical report is received.

