06 Nov 2022

Laois communities shine brightly at Laois Tidy Towns Awards

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

06 Nov 2022 12:53 PM

Ten Tidy Towns Groups were honoured at the L‌aois Federation of Tidy Towns Awards at the Community & Voluntary Awards Ceremony in the Midlands Park Hotel on October 28.

This was the first L‌aois Federation of Tidy Towns Awards held since 2017. READ MORE ABOUT WHAT THE JUDGES FOUND BELOW. TO FIND OUT THE WINNERS TAP NEXT OR ARROW.

RTÉ Presenter Justin Treacy who was Master of Ceremonies on the night remarked: “The Laois Federation of Tidy Towns is a unique organisation wherein Tidy Towns groups across County Laois actively encourage and support each other leading to a wealth of shared knowledge and experience which has greatly enhanced the overall calibre of Tidy Towns across the county” .

The Laois Federation of Tidy Towns was established in 1998 and at present has 32 groups registered.  Tidy Towns are groups of dedicated volunteers, who have been conserving and enhancing the local environment in their community for many years and are an invaluable resource to our County.

The Laois Federation of Tidy Towns Awards was adjudicated by Laois Federation of Tidy Towns Committee members and they had a considerable task of deliberating as the competition across all categories was very strong. 

All winners were presented with a plague and a cheque from Laois Federation of Tidy Towns with the winners also receiving a perpetual cup to display within their community.

