Freak weather continues as Met Éireann warns of more floods in weather forecast for Laois and rest of Ireland

Weeks of incessant rain in Laois and across Ireland have already caused flooding and now Met Éireann issuing a special advisory and warning of more of the same floods across the country due to more rain this weekend and next week.

Met Éireann has issued a week-long Weather Advisory alert for Ireland warning that rainfall is forecast for this weekend and all of next week with localised flooding expected due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.

The alert was published November 4 and is valid from now until Friday November 11 at 11pm. Met Éireann says Weather Advisories are issued up to about a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.

There's more wind and rain on the way for the weekend according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

Met Eireann says the weather will remain unsettled with further spells of rain and showers. Breezy or blustery at times too.

Its farming section says the rain that's fallen recently is two to four times the normal rainfall for the time of year. It adds that soils are saturated nationwide with poorly drained soils at or very close to waterlogging while moderately drained soils in the southwest and southeast are also waterlogged. It expects soils will remain saturated or waterlogged in the coming week, with conditions actually expected to deteriorate further in many areas.

While there will be less rainfall this coming week, Met Éireann says accumulations will still be between 1.5 and 2 times the average.

The forecaster says temperatures are well above normal in the week ahead will even warmer than that, ranging between 10 and 13 degrees generally which is 3 to 5 degrees above normal. MORE BELOW TWEET.

National Forecast issued by Met Éireann at 5.31pm on November 4.

Friday: Largely dry this evening apart from a few light showers, mainly over Ulster. Patchy rain will develop in the west and southwest later as southerly winds freshen on Atlantic coasts.

Outbreaks of rain in the southwest and west will extend across the country overnight with some heavy falls in places. Spot flooding likely. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, coldest over the eastern half of the country before the rain arrives. Becoming breezy with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh and gusty, strong on exposed coasts.

Saturday: A wet and breezy start for the eastern half of the country on Saturday, drier and brighter in the west. The rain will clear into the Irish Sea before midday and good sunny spells will follow. Scattered showers however will follow from the west. Towards the evening, the showers will become heavier in Atlantic counties with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight, heaviest and most frequent over Atlantic coastal counties with the chance of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday: Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest. Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible at night when lowest temperatures will be between f 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. MORE BELOW TWEET.

➡️Weekend weather⬅️



Blustery showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, they will be heaviest & most frequent along western & northern coasts with a chance of thunderstorms and flooding️⛈️



Breezy too especially on Sunday.️



Remaining on the milder side at night. pic.twitter.com/k5q44k5049 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 4, 2022

Monday: A cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds. The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by blustery showers feeding in from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Continuing unsettled with further spells of rain and showers, breezy at times too. Turning a bit milder from midweek.