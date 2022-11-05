Delight at the new monthly market in Laois town's hub with special Christmas event planned

With Christmas just around the corner shoppers in Rathdowney and around south Laois have a new destination to find the perfect gift or treat for the Festive season and beyond

SONAS markets and events say they are delighted to announce that opening of a new Laois town. They've also revealed that they have special plans in the pipeline for Christmas.

They say the first of what will be a monthly market takes place in Brand Central Hub.

"This will be a great chance for any local crafters, artists, foodies, fashion and others to get a chance to get going in a dry indoor venue, and going forward the market will be a nice social event for young and old, with kids amusements and other outdoor stalls situated outside the hub," say the organisers.

While the first monthly market takes place on Sunday, November 13 from 10.30am until 5pm, there are plans for a special Christmas Experience from Thursday to Saturday, December 13 to 23.

"In conjunction with the Central Hub in Rathdowney, Co. Laois- we are hosting a fun-packed 8-day Christmas experience both indoor and outdoor at the great venue of the Central Hub, two minutes off the motorway," say SONAS.

Brand Central Hub is a remote working hub and commercial centre based in Rathdowney that offers facilities and networking opportunities for working proffesionals and companies.