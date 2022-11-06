'Spectacular' Portlaoise Christmas market promised for 2022!

Portlaoise people can look forward to the biggest ever Christmas Market this year with the organisers promising a 'spectacular' weekend.

Run by Sonas Markets and Events, the popular annual fixture will be a weekend long event in 2022 and there'll be more entertainment also.

"We are delighted to announce that our popular Portlaoise Christmas Market is going to be a weekend event this year," say the organisters.

The event will get underway on Friday, November 25 when the town's Christmas lights are officially turned on. The event will also feature music with lovely Christmas atmosphere promised to get it all started in Top Square.

Both Saturday and Sunday 26 and 27 will see Main Street turned into what Sonas say will be a 'spectacular' Christmas Market with a huge array of festive gifts for all.

"This year, the addition of a bandstand in the Top Square with local choirs and entertainment along with all of our usual attractions is going to ensure a magical weekend in Portlaoise," say Sonas.

Interested traders can apply at www.sonasmarketsandevents.ie/portlaoisechristmas2022/