07 Nov 2022

Laois community dials up plan for the future armed with new blueprint

at the launch of the new Defibrillator in Ballybrittas .in 2022. Pic Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Nov 2022 9:53 AM

The communities of Ballybrittas and Rath are set to open a new chapter with the launch of a Local Area Plan for the area in November.

The committee which commissioned the blueprint hope the community and interested parties will come along to launch of the Rath-Ballybrittas Local Area Plan in Rath NS.

They say the author of the plan Richard McLoughlin and the various committee members will be on hand to answer questions and present the plan to the public.

A statement said the plan was devised following meetings over the last few years and will be used to seek funding and improvements for our local area.

"All are welcome to attend this launch and get involved with the group going forward to progress some of the projects contained within; including

  • Rath Community Centre,
  • Public realm and active travel improvements for Ballybrittas and the local area.
  • Improvements to heritage and community sites such as Ballyadding Graveyard.

"We hope as many of the local community as possible can drop in and have a look at what is planned and get involved," say the organsiers.

The plan will be launched and available to be discussed on Saturday, November  12 in Rath NS from 3pm-6pm.

