Bridge strike delays trains in Portlaoise

Trains travelling through Portlaoise were once again delayed due to a vehicle striking a bridge this morning.

Irish Rail temporarily suspended services following the incident in Portlaoise this morning.

They took to social media and stated that: “Services through Portlaoise station are still suspended due to a report of a vehicle striking a bridge. Staff are en-route.”

The 10am service from Dublin to Cork was delayed by 32 minutes and the 9.25am Cork to Dublin service was delayed by 18 minutes as the incident was being resolved.

Earlier this year Irish Rail tendered for a new type of warning system which is designed to alert drivers of high vehicles to the bridge.

Above: A sign fitted with height detection technology similar to what is planned for rail bridges in Portlaoise.

They are seeking a contractor to install and commission ‘Over-height Vehicle Detection System(OHVDS) at two bridges in Portlaoise.

Both the Mountmellick and Mountrath Roads in Portlaoise have been dogged by bridge strike incidents over the years. The incidents are dangerous for motorists and members of the public.

Such collisions are not only costly for the truck owners, Iarnród Eireann has to stop trains and send out a team to examine the bridges after each strike in order to ensure they are still safe to use.

According to Irish Rail, “every year, bridges are hit by vehicles which are too high to pass underneath. The damage done to the bridges is not always obvious but can be serious.”

Aside from causing rail delays, bridge strikes also delay motorists who inevitably get caught in traffic jams as a result.

Irish Rail is expected to appoint a contractor to take on the job of installing a new warning system next month.