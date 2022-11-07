Search

07 Nov 2022

Kickboxing is 'great sport' Laois Offaly judge tells Midlands chef

A young chef who is involved in kickboxing appeared before the District Court judge for Laois and Offaly on a charge arising for cannabis dealing worth a total of €1,120.

The valuation was given by the prosecution when defendant James Kelly (23), Puttaghaun, Tullamore, admitted having possession of the drug for sale or supply to others on August 27 last year at Apt 2 Duffy's Flats, Colmcille Street, Tullamore.

Garda Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court Mr Kelly said the drugs were for his own use but he was charged with having them for supply to others because of the quantity and the fact they were split into deals. There were 14 four-gram deals of cannabis were worth a total of €1,120,

The cannabis was found during a search of the apartment. 

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Kelly was a chef by occupation who had been in and out of employment in different jobs. The man has no previous convictions.

He had paid €600 for the drugs and they were for his own use. He no longer used drugs and was back in the gym, doing kickboxing and was a very fit young man who did not intend taking drugs again.

Judge Andrew Cody adjourned sentencing to March 1 next for a probation and welfare report and advised Mr Kelly to co-operate with the probation service and make sure he was working so that he would be dealt with very fairly on the next occasion in court.

He added: “Kickboxing is a great sport and I'd like to see a reference to that and that you're engaging [in it] and working and contributing to society.”

