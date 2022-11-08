IN PICTURES: All Irish roads lead to Laois for harpists and pipers

A unique festival of workshops and performances for harpers and pipers, created and presented by Music Generation Laois returned to Laois this November.
Over 100 young musicians took part in Tionól 2022 (gathering) travelling from all over Ireland to participate in the events. Photographer Alf Harey captured some of the participants at the workshops and concert in Tower Hill and and a concert in The Malthouse, Stradbally. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more pictures.
