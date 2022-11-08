IN PICTURES: Seeds sown in Laois town for wonderful colourful spring

Fresh from local and national success Durrow Tidy Towns are already sowing to seeds to make the Laois village shine in 2023.

On Saturday, November 5 last a group were busy on the Abbeyleix Road with bags of daffodils. With the help of a special trencher machine, they planted 600 meters each side of the N77. To read more about the initiative an recent success read below picture. To see more pictures from the planting day supplied to the Leinster Express / Laois Live by Daniel Dunne tap NEXT or ARROW.

It’s been about 15 years since they first mass planting of daffodils happened in Durrow. Some of the original colour had faded which led the latest initiative and an associated sponsor a bag of bulbs fundraiser for planting the beautiful daffodils on the approach roads into Durrow.

Anyone who would like to help can drop an envelope marked Durrow Tidy Towns to Lawlors Gala in the square or to our treasurer Rita Casey. They say this would also make a great Christmas gift for family and friends.

Visit www.durrowscarecrowfestival. com/community-shop for details on purchasing.

Durrow Tidy Towns Group enjoyed success recently at the Laois and national Tidy Towns awards.

Representatives travelled to the National SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards in the RDS On Friday, October 28. They were thrilled to achieve third place in Co. Laois, the highest placing in many years.

They also enjoyed a double digit points rise which was a great reward for the hours of hard work by all the volunteers. They also received a Highly Commended award in the category Young Persons in Tidy Towns.

Durrow Tidy Town also enjoyed success on Friday, October 28 at the Laois Federation of Tidy Towns awards when it won the Overall Impression Town Award.

The Committee thanked to Laois County Council and the members of Laois Federation of Tidy Towns for advice throughout the year. They are also grateful to Durrow Community Services. They are especially thankful for all the volunteers who help throughout the year to make Durrow a delight.