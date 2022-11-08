In Pictures: Laois U16 Camogie Champs Celebrated and Honored at Civic Reception

On the 31st of July, Laois under 16 camogie played their part in a historic day for Laois GAA supporters. Around the same time as the Laois Ladies Gaelic Footballers were on their way to winning the All-Ireland crown, The county's young camogie players were celebrating a 4-07 to 3-07 victory over Antrim in the u16B All Ireland Camogie Final.
Last week the young stars were honored by the Laois County Council with a civic reception hosted by Cathaoirleach Thomasina Connell. Michael Scully was on hand to capture pics for Leinster Express/ Laois Live
At the Clonaslee St Stephen's Day Sliabh Bloom Walk in aid of Laois Hospice Foundation at the Clonaslee Heritage Centre. Pic: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.