Search

08 Nov 2022

Laois Offaly town flood defence options go on public view

Laois Offaly town flood defence options go on public view

A flood on Patrick Street in Portarlington. Photo: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Nov 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The first glimpse of new flood defences planned for a Laois Offaly town go on display shortly.

Portarlington on the River Barrow has been repeatedly hit by floods on nearby roads Spa Street and Botley Lane.

It is in line to get some €5.6 million in flood defences.

Just what those flood defences will look like, is to be revealed to the public later this month.

A public consultation day will be held in Portarlington Community Centre on the Link Road, on Thursday, November 24, from 2pm to 7pm.

Laois tourism sites to get €1.7 million investment

Minister Hackett hails 'win win' of up to €10,000 for six Laois venues

Residents, businesses and all interested people are invited to come along.

Several emerging options will be on display, as a result of initial feedback gathered from the public.

A project team from consultants Nicholas O'Dwyer Ltd and Binnies will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be a questionnaire available to further express views.

The project is supported by Laois and Offaly county councils, the Office of Public Works and Project Ireland 2040.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media