Laois Offaly town flood defence options go on public view

A flood on Patrick Street in Portarlington. Photo: Michael Scully
The first glimpse of new flood defences planned for a Laois Offaly town go on display shortly.
Portarlington on the River Barrow has been repeatedly hit by floods on nearby roads Spa Street and Botley Lane.
It is in line to get some €5.6 million in flood defences.
Just what those flood defences will look like, is to be revealed to the public later this month.
A public consultation day will be held in Portarlington Community Centre on the Link Road, on Thursday, November 24, from 2pm to 7pm.
Residents, businesses and all interested people are invited to come along.
Several emerging options will be on display, as a result of initial feedback gathered from the public.
A project team from consultants Nicholas O'Dwyer Ltd and Binnies will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be a questionnaire available to further express views.
The project is supported by Laois and Offaly county councils, the Office of Public Works and Project Ireland 2040.
