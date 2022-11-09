A big weekend for Laois Hurling teams in Leinster

10-11-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre U20FC S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood or Mountmellick Parish Gaels
11-11-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 4
Rosenallis 19:30 Rosenallis V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 4
Crettyard 20:00 Crettyard/Spink V Park Ratheniska
12-11-2022 (Sat)
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Echelon Park Aughrim 13:30 Bray Emmets (Ww) v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix (Laois)
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
O’Toole Park Dublin 13:30 Commercials (Dublin) v Mountmellick (Laois)
Laois Shopping Centre U20HC Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 15:30 The Harps v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 4
Ballyfin 14:00 Ballyfin Gaels V The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 4
Venue tbc 14:00 Na Fianna Og V Killeshin
13-11.2022 (Sun)
AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Parnell Park 14:30 Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Clough Ballacolla (Laois)
