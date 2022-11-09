Laois Gardai issue appeal over Portlaoise robbery

Portlaoise Garda Station
Gardai are appealing for information following a robbery at a shop in Laois last night.
The robbery occurred at Esker Hills Shop in Portlaoise shortly before 9pm.
Gardai said two males entered the shop and threatened staff before making off with a sum of money and cigarettes. They said while the ordeal would have been terrifying for the shop staff, no-one was injured during the incident.
It’s believed the two male suspects were wearing hoodies and tracksuits.
Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for information and would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of Tuesday, November 8.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100 or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.