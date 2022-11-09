Search

09 Nov 2022

"Some people nearly call us a cult" Oonagh Maher on Clough Ballacolla's Success

"Some people nearly call us a cult" Oonagh Maher on Clough Ballacolla's Success

Credit: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

09 Nov 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

In Early October Clough Ballacolla achieved a historic three in a row when winning the Laois Senior Hurling championship. They were the first team since Castletown in the early 2000s to achieve that level of success. 

Their Chairperson Oonagh Maher feels the club is going through a particularly special period. Speaking to GAA.ie she outlined the reasoning for the success of the 11-time Laois Champions. 

“We are a club of 300 people, it is amazing what we do. Some people nearly call us a cult - that we all stay together. We don't venture too far from the village." Says Maher 

“The dedication of the players and management at different times to help out the lads, to put them where they needed to be. In fairness, we have a good committee too, and we have a good juvenile structure. I think the community has rallied around.

“All we have in our village is hurling, we have two pubs that were closed during Covid, and the shop is gone. There isn't a lot to do in the village except to hurl or play sport.” 

Oonagh went on to speak about the impact that manager Declan Laffan has had on the club 

“He understands what it means to us, the same as what it means to his own club. The players trust him and he trusts the players. He has been brilliant for us since he took over.”

Laffan revels in Clough-Ballacolla completing three in a row quest

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media