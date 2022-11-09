Breached Covid regulations going to shop in Laois

A man breached Covid regulations when he went to a shop in early 2021, Portlaoise District Court heard.
Thomas Connors, 21, of 7 Fielbrook Lawns, Portlaoise was charged with a breach of the movement of person Covid regulation at the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on April 3, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Connors went to a shop on the date in question. He and his partner were expecting their first baby at the time. He had no previous convictions and was now in the US working.
There was €200 in court from his mother.
Judge Andrew Cody instructed that the money be given to the Court Poor
