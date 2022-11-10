Fined for theft from Laois store

A man pleaded guilty to theft from Aldi when he appeared at Portlaoise District Court last week.
Lee Dargan, 34, of 3 Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Aldi on September 30, 2021 and possession of a controlled drug at the Mountmellic Road, Portlaoise on June 11, 2022.
Solicitor for Mr Dargan, Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had a prescription for the drug. It was to address his anxiety.
He had €50 in court to compensate the shop and a letter of apology. He had been over reliant on alcohol at that time.
Judge Andrew Cody noted his previous convictions. He fined him €50 for possession and €100 for theft.
