€1.75 million and site purchase for Laois domestic abuse shelter

Cash has been announced this week to build a long awaited domestic abuse shelter in Laois.

Laois County Council has announced that it intends to spend €1.75 million over the next three years to build a shelter in Portlaoise, to give safe refuge to eight Laois families fleeing abusive households.

A site, in a undisclosed location, is in the final stages of being bought, Laois Domestic Abuse Service has confirmed to the Leinster Express / Laois Live.

Marna Carroll is Service Director.

“We are pleased to be in the final stages of acquiring a site to build a refuge in Laois, which is a great relief.

“We are thankful for the support of Laois County Council in reaching this point; and for now we need to keep the details confidential,” Ms Carroll said.

She describes how the service is under pressure as staff try to help Laois families in crisis.

"The last three years as having brought immense challenges in sustaining services for women and children subjected to domestic violence and coercive control in the county; and in securing suitable emergency accommodation for women and children escaping abuse," Ms Carroll said.

Laois is one of nine Irish counties and 12 locations nationwide that are identified as being in need of a domestic abuse shelter.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland said they will work with LDAS to get the centre built.

"We will be working in partnership with Laois Domestic Abuse Service. The positive news is a site has been identified and we are looking to acquisition. The service will have to establish themselves as an Approved Housing Body, they will need our assistance, we will be putting funds through for them," Mr Mulholland said at their annual budget meeting held on November 7.

Councillors welcomed the €1.75 million budget.

"I am delighted to have a site identified. I ask as chair of the housing SPC that as soon as possible you come back with a report on where the site is and what the process is to get the facility up and running as soon as possible, I am delighted at the progress," Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said.

"I warmly welcome the funding for Laois Domestic Abuse Service and I thank Laois County Council for the effort put in," Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said.

It will however be several years before a shelter can open its doors, with no timeline even decided.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne answered a Dáil question by Laois Offaly Deputy Brian Stanley last week.

"Planning is not yet at the stage to identify the specific amount of either capital or revenue funding required. Furthermore, planning is not sufficiently advanced to identify the specific timelines for completion," Minister Browne said.

Dep Stanley had stressed the urgency of providing shelters in Laois and Offaly, saying that domestic violence increased by 38% last year. Over 500 people got help from the Laois service.

The murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore led to a pledge from Government to spend €363 m on 12 new centres over the next five years, with Laois and Offaly among the priorities.

Established in November 2006, Laois Domestic Abuse Service works to provide support, information and advocacy to women and children/young people subjected to domestic abuse and coercive control. They support the right of everyone to live and grow in a peaceful non- violent home environment, and to promote a culture of responsibility and equality.

For support, call them on 057 86 71100 or email lina@laoisdomesticabuseservice.ie

Laois Domestic Abuse Service is a registered charity, number CHY 18907.