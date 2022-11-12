Search

12 Nov 2022

Road 'dug up' after accident in Laois

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Nov 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Repair work has been carried out along a road in Ballylinan, a recent meeting was told. 

Cllr Padraig Flaming explained that there was an accident at one location and it resulted in a section of the road being “dug up”. 

He put down a motion in relation to the road surface at the last meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. 

Cllr Fleming asked “that Laois County Council repair / reinstate the road edge surface at the two locations as identified on the Boley Road, Ballylinan.”

Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said  “Laois County Council has investigated and completed the road repair works at both of these locations.”

https://www.leinsterexpress.ie/news/arts---entertainment/961960/portlaoise-musical-society-s-breaks-new-ground-on-the-double-with-irish-premiere-of-new-show.html

Cllr Aisling Moran asked about flooding in the area. She said there is a house on the main road in Ballylinan where water from the road flows directly into the garden. She asked if Laois County Council could take a look at it. 

“Let me take a look at it,” Mr McVeigh responded.

