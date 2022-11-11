Emo-Courtwood sweep aside Graigue to reach Laois 20s Final

Emo Courtwood are safely through to the Under 20 Football Championship Final, having weathered a literal and metaphorical storm in Graiguecullen on Thursday night. They now await the winners of next week’s other Semi Final between Ballyroan Abbey and Portlaoise.

Emo Courtwood got off to a bright start and were controlling the game in the early stages, scoring two quick points to set the tone. But the men in white were looking vulnerable at the back and in the air as a huge wind swirled around the pitch.

Graiguecullen 1-10

Emo Courtwood 2-13

Graiguecullen were winning the arial battle, seemingly with ease, and completely dominated the kick outs. While Emo Courtwood had been consistently on top, the hosts were taking their chances from distanced and levelled the game at three points apiece after fifteen minutes.

Graiguecullen were looking dangerous on the counter attack; Emo Courtwood’s Nathan Little and Paul Ó Flynn took it upon themselves to break up the play – both players receiving yellow cards for their efforts.

While the visitors were in charge for the majority of the first half, they were taking 2/3/4 minutes in attack to find scores, whereas Graiguecullen were far more efficient, needing only 20 or 30 seconds to pick off scores of their own.

For all their dominance, Emo Courtwood would have been extremely disappointed with their modest two-point lead at half time, 0-7 to 0-5.

Emo Courtwood captain and Man of the Match, Sean Greene scored the game’s first goal six minutes after the break. The midfielder picked up the ball inside the Graiguecullen half, powered through the defence, and smashed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper, Lee Byrne. The goal was the highlight of the night for Greene, but he was very impressive from start to finish; a real captain’s performance.

Graiguecullen’s efficiency in the first half had been vital to them staying in the tie, but it let them down badly in the second half as the highly-fancied hosts were uncharacteristically wastefully, kicking seven wides.

But still they managed to draw themselves level in the 50th minute when John O’Shea beat Davey Costello in the Emo Courtwood goal to make it 1-9 apiece. It was Costello’s last act of the game having injured himself in the first half. He was replaced in goal by Ross Meredith for the final ten minutes of the semi-final.

The hosts could not capitalise on the late goal, however, as Emo Courtwood pushed on. When Ryan Little knocked over a point late on, it meant Graiguecullen needed a goal in stoppage time to win the game. But it was Little, in fact, who got the game’s third and most decisive goal, much to the chagrin of the local supporters. A big win for Emo Courtwood who will fancy their chances in the final, regardless of the opposition.