 Laois bridge 'destroys' man's car sump

Work carried out on a Laois bridge has been linked to car damage by a Laois councillor.
Cllr Seamus McDonald called on Laois County Council to repair a bridge at Shanbeg near Mahon’s house. He said it is a dangerous bridge which was the subject of remedial work last year by the council. He claimed the level of the bridge raised resulting in car damage.
“One man has destroyed his sump,” he said.
The Fianna Fáil councillor also indicated that there is more evidence on the bridge because it has been marked contact with the underneath of vehicles.
In reply, Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said an inspection would be undertaken and the councillor updated.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.
