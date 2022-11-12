Laois bridge crack repair won't be costly council told

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A bridge is cracked in Rosenallis but the cost of fix the damage should not be costly, a Laois councillor has claimed.
Cllr Seamus McDonald wants Laois County Council to repair the bridge near Peg Corcoran’s House at Shanbeg.
Cllr McDonald said repairs costs should not be expensive but he did say that the bridge is cracked.
In reply, Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said a bridge inspection would be undertaken to confirm the condition of the structure. He added that Cllr McDonald would be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.
