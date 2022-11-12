Search

12 Nov 2022

Laois village grateful for more than €1.4 mill to realise dream

Laois village grateful for more than €1.4 mill to realise dream

Big plans for Durrow could now be realised thanks to major grant

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Nov 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Durrow Development Forum has extended thanks to all who have helped secured a huge funding injection that should deliver a vital new hub that could play a major part in the village's future.

Durrow Development Forum say they are delighted that their grant application to Government for support has yielded  €1,456,983.00 for the Durrow Community Enterprise Centre. The funding came as a result of an application to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The Forum issued a statement explaining some of the background.

"The need for the centre was raised as part of the consultation process for the 2019-2023 community plan, which identified community space, arts space and remote working/co-working space as a priority to serve the town and the wider hinterland," they said.

The Forum also outlined their aims for the new building which will be constructed beside the former Methodist Hall.

"The Centre will be primarily a hub for co-working and remote workers and a hub to promote arts, heritage and cultural activities. It will also support existing and new organisations by providing accessible meeting and events space and will also accommodate training and educational programmes targeted at young people," they said.

The community also extended thanks to people who they say have played a big role in securing the funding.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Chief Executive John Mulholland, Ken Morley SEE, Tom O’Leary and the full team in Laois County Council with their assistance in this grant application and also to our local councillors and politicians for their support in the background and for following up on the application over the past months with Minister Heather Humphreys.

"Durrow Development Forum would also like to express our thanks to our hard-working committee and our volunteers and also all the businesses, residents, clubs and organisations and also to Laois Partnership Company for their continued support of all our projects over the years," they said.

While the grant represents a big step forward, the Forum explained that the application requires match funding. While the Forum have been working on funding over the past few years with the Durrow Scarecrow Festival, they expect to continue to have to do so over the coming years to facilitate this build for the community. 

 igures published by the Department of Rural and Community Development put the total cost of the project is €1.82 million.   Work on the project began before the pandemic when the Durrow Community Forum secured the hall and the adjacent former Civil Defence building which would be demolished.

Delight in Laois as €1.45 million secured for community enterprise centre

The ambitious project will see the build a large two-storey extension built onto the hall.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media