Search

12 Nov 2022

IN PICTURES: AFL Grand Final winner Zach Tuohy receives Laois's highest honour

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Nov 2022 1:23 PM

 

Aussie Rules Grand Final Champion Zach Tuohy has been bestowed with his native county's highest honour in his home town Portlaoise.

Family, friends and supporters convened on County Hall on Thursday, November 10 to see the Geelong Cats player honoured with a Civic Reception by Laois County Council. To read more about the event see below picture. To see more pictures taken by Michael Scully TAP NEXT OR ARROW.


The Portlaoise GAA clubman is extremely proud of his Laois and town roots a fact displayed when he was draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag on the hallowed turf of the MCG after Geelong defeated the Sydney Swans in the 2022 Grand Final.

Laois County Council decided to honour Zach in July 2022 well before he won the biggest prize in Aussie sports.

Among those present on the night was his wife Rebecca, sons Rafferty and Flynn as well as his mum Noel and Marie. His father is a county councillor for Portlaoise.

The granting of a Civic Reception was led by Noel's council colleauge and Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell.

Also present was Eamonn Fennelly (Chairperson, Portlaoise GAA) and Dick Sydes (President, Portlaoise GAA).

Zach was previously honoured in County Hall with a Portlaoise Area reception in 2016.

Among the public representatives present were Brian Stanley TD, Cllr Padraig Fleming, Cllr Willie Aird, Cllr Barry Walsh. Laois County Council's management team was represented by Director of Services Donal Brennan.

Laois County Council says the Local Government Act 2001 confers powers on a local authority to confer a civic honour on a distinguished person in such manner as it may determine.

He's been a busy man since he came home on his holiday's after winning the Grand Final.

Apart from celebrating his marriage to Rebecca, he attended a Portlaoise GAA welcome home event, opened a centre for people for with learning disabilities, handed out awards to Portlaoise GAA juveniles.

He also managed to show some of his teammates from Geelong around Portlaoise during their trip to Ireland.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media