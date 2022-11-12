IN PICTURES: AFL Grand Final winner Zach Tuohy receives Laois's highest honour

Aussie Rules Grand Final Champion Zach Tuohy has been bestowed with his native county's highest honour in his home town Portlaoise.

Family, friends and supporters convened on County Hall on Thursday, November 10 to see the Geelong Cats player honoured with a Civic Reception by Laois County Council. To read more about the event see below picture. To see more pictures taken by Michael Scully TAP NEXT OR ARROW.



The Portlaoise GAA clubman is extremely proud of his Laois and town roots a fact displayed when he was draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag on the hallowed turf of the MCG after Geelong defeated the Sydney Swans in the 2022 Grand Final.

Laois County Council decided to honour Zach in July 2022 well before he won the biggest prize in Aussie sports.

Among those present on the night was his wife Rebecca, sons Rafferty and Flynn as well as his mum Noel and Marie. His father is a county councillor for Portlaoise.

The granting of a Civic Reception was led by Noel's council colleauge and Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell.

Also present was Eamonn Fennelly (Chairperson, Portlaoise GAA) and Dick Sydes (President, Portlaoise GAA).

Zach was previously honoured in County Hall with a Portlaoise Area reception in 2016.

Among the public representatives present were Brian Stanley TD, Cllr Padraig Fleming, Cllr Willie Aird, Cllr Barry Walsh. Laois County Council's management team was represented by Director of Services Donal Brennan.

Laois County Council says the Local Government Act 2001 confers powers on a local authority to confer a civic honour on a distinguished person in such manner as it may determine.

He's been a busy man since he came home on his holiday's after winning the Grand Final.

Apart from celebrating his marriage to Rebecca, he attended a Portlaoise GAA welcome home event, opened a centre for people for with learning disabilities, handed out awards to Portlaoise GAA juveniles.

He also managed to show some of his teammates from Geelong around Portlaoise during their trip to Ireland.