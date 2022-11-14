Search

14 Nov 2022

Laois auctioneer expresses sadness at Vicky Phelan's death

Vincent Devine pictured with Vicky Phelan

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

14 Nov 2022 7:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois auctioneer who sold a portrait of Vicky Phelan for charity has expressed his sadness at the news of her death.

The cervical cancer campaigner died in Limerick yesterday aged 48.

Durrow based Auctioneer Philip Sheppard said “I think the whole country is saddened by it. It is very, very sad.”

Sheppard Auctioneers donated their fees when they sold a portrait by talented Offaly Artist Vincent Devine in February 2021.

The painting was generously donated by the Offaly artist who had worked closely with the Heroes Aid charity since its inception. Mr Devine also designed the logo used by the charity.

Mr Sheppard said he was delighted to have been approached in relation to the project.
“Our job basically was to market the portrait and sell it,” he explained.

The triptych artwork(on three panels) was commissioned by Heroes Aid in honour of Vicky who was a member of its board, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to women’s health in Ireland.

The charity had approached Vicky in 2020 when she was made a member of the board.

"We had been incredibly impressed by her ability to give a voice to those who needed it most and knew she’d play a crucial role in helping our country’s vulnerable healthcare workers who have been placed under unrelenting pressure since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s only fitting that she now has a portrait to tell her own story," they said at the time.

Mr Sheppard said:“It was a very good cause. It was for frontline workers…we were delighted to be part of it.”

President leads tributes to cervical cancer victim Vicky Phelan

The painting was sold to Moincoin based businessman, David Brennan for €46,500. Sheppards Auction House donated their fees of €9,600. All of the proceeds went to Heroes Aid, a charity established to help frontline workers during the Covid lockdown.

“It’s a very, very sad occasion but her legacy will live on. That painting is going on tour all over Ireland,” he added.

