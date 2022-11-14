Charity caring for two baby Otters found in Laois

A baby Otter discovered in Portlaoise is the second young Otter to be found in the county in recent weeks.

Kildare Wildlife Rescue Manager Dan Donoher said the Otter is recovering well but will need to be kept until it is big enough to fend for itself.

“A lady and her daughter out walking in the People’s Park in Portlaoise found it just crying on its own,” he said.

Pictured Above: The Otter pup found in Portlaoise

Mr Donoher said the Otter, which he believes is about six weeks old, was dehydrated and weak when found.

The lady called Kildare Wildlife Rescue and asked for advice. They decided it was best if it was collected and the pup is now receiving round the clock care.

Mr Donoher said the rescue centre has around 100 wild animals in their care at present including three Otter pups. The latest was found in Portlaoise but another was found in Laois near the Kildare border.

He explained that young Otters generally spend the first 12 to 18 months with their mothers. For this reason they will keep the animals and care for them for at least a year until they are ready for release. It's an expensive process, he said.

Mr Donoher said the small Otter remains in the vets and when she is old enough to feed herself, the rescue staff will take a “hands off” approach to caring for her. The hands off approach is taken so animals don’t become accustomed to humans, which should increase their chance of survival when released back to the wild.

When the time comes it is hoped they will be able to release the Otter back into the wild close to where it was found.

However, this will depend on the area and will be done in consultation with National Parks and Wildlife Service(NPWS) staff.

Kildare Wildlife Rescue has a gofundme page to help it meet some of the costs of looking after the animals it rescues. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kildarewildliferescue