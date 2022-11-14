Search

14 Nov 2022

Charity caring for two baby Otters found in Laois

Rescue helps Baby Otter found in Portlaoise

Otter found People's Park in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

14 Nov 2022 10:30 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

A baby Otter discovered in Portlaoise is the second young Otter to be found in the county in recent weeks. 

Kildare Wildlife Rescue Manager Dan Donoher said the Otter is recovering well but will need to be kept until it is big enough to fend for itself.

“A lady and her daughter out walking in the People’s Park in Portlaoise found it just crying on its own,” he said. 

Pictured Above: The Otter pup found in Portlaoise

Mr Donoher said the Otter, which he believes is about six weeks old, was dehydrated and weak when found.

The lady called Kildare Wildlife Rescue and asked for advice. They decided it was best if it was collected and the pup is now receiving round the clock care. 

Mr Donoher said the rescue centre has around 100 wild animals in their care at present including three Otter pups. The latest was found in Portlaoise but another was found in Laois near the Kildare border.

He explained that young Otters generally spend the first 12 to 18 months with their mothers. For this reason they will keep the animals and care for them for at least a year until they are ready for release. It's an expensive process, he said.  

Mr Donoher said the small Otter remains in the vets and when she is old enough to feed herself, the rescue staff will take a “hands off” approach to caring for her. The hands off approach is taken so animals don’t become accustomed to humans, which should increase their chance of survival when released back to the wild. 

Car plunges into bog on busy Laois N80 road

When the time comes it is hoped they will be able to release the Otter back into the wild close to where it was found. 

However, this will depend on the area and will be done in consultation with National Parks and Wildlife Service(NPWS) staff. 

Kildare Wildlife Rescue has a gofundme page to help it meet some of the  costs of looking after the animals it rescues. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kildarewildliferescue

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media