Laois bridge repair works completed

Repair works have been completed at Sally’s Bridge, Drumagh, Newtown.
Stonemason John Brady repaired the bridge using local stone sourced from quarries in Crettyard, where the stone for the bridge would have come from.
Mr Brady included a carved stone nameplate in the finished work in order to ensure the bridge’s name lives on for years to come.
Cllr Padraig Fleming had sought information on the bridge repair work at the April meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
