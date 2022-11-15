All the Laois GAA Fixtures on the week that Portarlington travels to Croker

15-11.2022 (Tues)
Laois Shopping Centre U20FC S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Portlaoise
18-11.2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 4
LOETB CoE 19:30 The Harps v O'Dempseys
19-11-2022 (Sat)
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Croke Park 19:00 Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin)
Laois Shopping Centre U20HC B Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 15:00 Na Fianna v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 5
Killeshin GAA 14:00 Killeshin V The Harps
Crettyard 14:00 Crettyard/Spink V Na Fianna Og
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 5
Clonaslee 14:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Ballylinan
20-11.2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre U20FC Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – if Portlaoise
LOETB CoE 14:00 Ballyroan Abbey or Portlaoise v Courtwood Emo
