15 Nov 2022

Complaints over water supply in big Laois housing estate

Photo by Kaboompics, Pexels

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Nov 2022 8:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Complaints have been made about the public water supply in a big Laois housing estate but the council says the problem has been fixed.

Residents in Kilminchy housing estate in Portlaoise, which has some 700 homes and growing, were hit with little or no water supply in September.

Laois County Council has said the issue is resolved, in an explanation given to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"Irish Water leakage reduction contractos have been carrying out leakage investigation works in the Kilminchy area over that last month. These works may have caused some disruption to the water supply in the area. These works have now been completed," housing engineer Trevor Hennessy reported in reply to a motion.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald who tabled the motion says "time will tell" on whether it is fixed.

"I got complaints from residents. Either they had no water at all or no pressure during September and the end of August. This reply says there is no problem but time will tell," she said.

