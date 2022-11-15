Bonus payments will "provide huge relief" to many in Laois this week

Laois residents are to benefit from a number of cost of living measures due to be paid out this week.

Eligible residents will benefit from supports including a disability support grant, a fuel allowance lump sum, a working family payment and a living alone allowance.

The measures to help with the cost of living will be paid this week and "provide huge relief" for the people of Laois, according to Deputy Charlie Flanagan.

A €500 Disability Support Grant which will be paid to 216,000 people in the country receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension, and Invalidity Pension.

A €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment which will be paid to over 370,000 households across Ireland

A €500 lump sum Working Family Payment which will be paid to 44,000 families nationally.

Lastly, a €200 lump sum payment which will be paid to the 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming also welcomed the four additional once-off social welfare payments.

“This is important news for older people, working families and people with disabilities in Laois as we head into the winter period, ” he said.

Speaking following an announcement Deputy Flanagan, said the welfare payments will benefit older people, working families and people with disabilities across Laois.

“Four separate lump sum payments will be paid to over 865,000 people this week, a total of €325 million,” said Deputy Flanagan.

“Fine Gael is determined to put money back in people’s pockets and assist them with the rising cost of living. My colleague Minister Heather Humphreys announced details of the following payments to alleviate the challenges people in Laois face,” he said.

“As well as the significant supports in the Budget for 2023, people in Laois are going to receive immediate help with the cost of living,” he continued.

“We know the cost of living is rising and it is more expensive to do the weekly shop, fuel your car, pay your bills, and make ends meet. This range of payments will assist those most vulnerable as we approach a cold winter,” he said.

“Whatever happens, you can rely on the Fine Gael team to make sure that our economy stays strong, so that we have the resources to continue helping you with the cost of living and continue investing in vital public services and public infrastructure like housing,” said Deputy Flanagan.

“For example, a person with a disability who lives alone and receives the fuel allowance will receive an extra €1,100 into their account this week,” he said.

“This week’s targeted payments are in addition to the Double Child Benefit Payment and the Autumn Double Payment which have already been paid out in recent weeks to assist people with the cost of Living,” he added.

“In addition, from January, all weekly payments will be increased by €12 per week,” he concluded.