DOWN MEMORY LANE SPECIAL: Photo tribute to the late Marty Rohan from the lens of Alf Harvey

Laois Photographer Alf Harvey has been a good friend to all Ballinakill down the years. Here's his special Memory Lane selection he prepared for the Leinster Express in tribute to the late Marty Rohan from Ballinakill who passed away this week. Click the next icon to scroll through the full range of photos many of which would have appeared in the Leinster Express.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.