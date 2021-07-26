MEMORY LANE DEBS SNAPS: Smashing style at the Clonaslee College debs in Laois

Smashing style and and colour was the order of the day for the Clonaslee College debs during the 2017 grad season in Laois. Photographer Kevin Byrne went along to take pictures of the Leaving Certs and their partners on the night. Tap the NEXT icon to see more pictures from our latest Memory Lane selection.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.