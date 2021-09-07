MEMORY LANE LAOIS DEBS IN PICTURES: Splash of smashing colour in Portlaoise

Portlaoise's top square was awash with glamour in 2014 when the couples gathered for the Scoil Chríost Rí Debs. Photographer Kevin Bryne went along to take pictures of the Leaving Certs and their partners in the Laois county town for the Leinster Express before they headed off on their big night. Tap the NEXT icon to see more pictures.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.