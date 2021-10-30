Halloween Memory Lane IN PICTURES - Who remembers the Halloween Howls?

There were lots of howls at Kavanagh's Portlaoise for the Halloween Howls Comedy Festival when it took place in Laois. Here's a selection of pictures from 2008, 2009 and 2013 from the Leinster Express Memory Lane vault. Tap NEXT to see more.
Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ni Chonaill; Michelle de Forge, Director, Dunamaise Arts Centre and Donal Brennan, Director of Services Laois County Council at the launch of the Leaves Festival of Writing
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.