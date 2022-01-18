MEMORY LANE PICTURES: Laois GAA Hurling club Camross celebrate Championship

Who do you know anyone in these pictures from the Camross GAA Dinner Dance and and Laois Senior Hurling Championship presentation night at the Heritage Hotel Portlaoise in 2008 taken from our Memory Lane selection box? Click the next icon to scroll through the full range of Leinster Express pictures taken by Alf Harvey.
Kieran Delaney, chairman; Fran Hogan, captain with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup for the and Brian Allen.
