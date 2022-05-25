MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Laois Gaelic Games celebration for Mountmellick clubs

Mountmellick GAA and Sarsfields LGFA celebrated at the Portarlington Golf Club, Garryhinch in 2009.
Photographer Conor Twomey went along for the Leinster Express. TAP next to see more from the night.
