UPDATE: Gardai at the scene of multi-car crash on busy M7 near Kildare/Dublin border

A multi-car crash has been cleared from the M7 according to AA Roadwatch.

The crash happened on the M7 southbound after Junction 9 Naas North. Heavy delays remain from before J5 Athgoe on the N7. Further along, there is debris at J10 Naas South; caution needed on approach.

There are also heavy northbound delays from just after J10 to J9.

It’s very slow heading into Newbridge on the Naas Rd.

Three men before Laois court in relation to Athlone and Donegal shopping centres break-ins.

Portlaoise great granny homeless after house next door is burnt out.

Notorious paedophile priest Malachy Finegan was a curate in Laois parish.