Road closure for emergency works at busy rural Laois junction

A busy rural road in Laois will be closed for a time this week due to road works.

Laois County Council has issued a Road Closure due to road works on the L-2013 in Rosenallis.

The road will close from a point at the junction with L-6094 & R422 to a point on the junction of L-6093 & L-60934 Drummond Cross.

The closure will take place from 08.30 am on April 5 and 5pm on April 5.

The closure is for the purposes of emergency works according to the local authority. Local diversions will be clearly signposted.

