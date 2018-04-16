Traffic delays and roadworks continue on busy Laois road at construction site

Laois motorists could experience some delays travelling through Portlaoise in the coming days.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at night time while stop/go boards may cause some delays during day light hours at the R445 Dublin Road, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) outside St. Fintan's Hospital.

The traffic measures will be in place from 09.30am on Tuesday, April 17 to 18.00pm on Thursday, April 19.

The stop/go boards will be in place to allow for service connections and road reinstatement works.

The roadworks are happening outside the building site of a new drug treatment centre which is currently under construction on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise.

