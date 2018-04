Motorists in Portlaoise may experience some delays this week at the CIE level crossing at Fr. Browne Avenue, Clonminam, Portlaoise.

The level crossing is being resurfaced by Irish Rail. Stop/Go boards will be in place at the level crossing between 9am and 6pm on Thursday, April 26.

Any objections or observations can be emailed to declan@carraplant.com.

