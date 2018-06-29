Two car crash on the Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the M7 Laois Dublin Limerick motorway on Friday at lunchtime.

Laois fire service was called to the scene at 01:03pm on Friday. The two car crash happened on the M7 Northbound close to the toll plaza.

There was one person in each vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.

AA Roadwatch reported that part of the M7 Northbound was closed for a time but it reopened around 2:00pm.

Elsewhere, a breakdown has been cleared from the M8 southbound at J3 Rathdowney.

Laois County Fire and Rescue said it has noticed an increase in road traffic collisions over the past few days. It asks that people continue to drive appropriately during the good weather and arrive alive.