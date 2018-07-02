Road closures on three parts of the N80 in Laois for emergency works

A number of emergency, temporary road closures will be in place on different parts of the N80 in Laois during the month of August.

The closures are effective at various times during the month to facilitate necessary surfacing works and a Traffic Management Plan will be in operation according to Laois County Council.

Part of the N80 from Ballickmoyler to Maidenhead, Co. Laois will be closed for works between August 1 to August 21 with a diversion route via R430 and the N78.

These works are scheduled to take place on various days within these dates on weekdays 07:00 to 18:00 Monday to Friday.

The second batch of works will be on the N80 at Grange Upper, Co. Laois from August 14 to August 28.

Works are expected take place on various days within these dates.The diversion route is via R427 and R426.

These works are scheduled to take place on various days within these dates on weekdays 07:00 to 18:00 Monday to Friday.

Further works on the N80 at Laught or Commons, Co. Laois from August 20 to August 31 on various days within these dates. The diversion route is via R423 and R420.

These works are scheduled to take place on various days within these dates on weekdays 07:00 to 18:00 Monday to Friday.

Access for residents will be accommodated where possible and diversions will be clearly signposted.

More information and maps are available on the Laois County Council website.