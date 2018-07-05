Poor visibility on Dublin Limerick M7 motorway following fire

Smoke from a fire in the Slieve Bloom Mountains yesterday and last night is affecting visibility on the M7 Dublin to Limerick motorway through Laois.

Gardai have advised avoiding the Slieve Bloom area entirely, and say smoke is affecting visibility on the M7 between Junction 18 Portlaoise West and Junction 19 M9 and also on the Portlaoise to Mountrath Road (R445) according to AA Roadwatch.

WATCH: DRAMATIC AERIAL FOOTAGE SHOWS EXTENT OF FIRE.

Gardai also appealed to the public to 'stay away' from the fire as their presence is making the situation worse.

ROAD CLOSED DUE TO FIRE.

Late on Wednesday evening, Offaly Fire and Rescue Service shared a message on Facebook.

"Again we cannot emphasis the importance of not disposing of cigarettes out of car windows when travelling.

"We are asking that you do not light any fires, either for farming or any other reason.

"As we are currently involved in a significant forest fire we ask the public to assist us in limiting the potential for further outbreaks.

"If you see a fire report it.

"We all have a responsibility to the environment and our local economy to limit the potential for these fires to start."

