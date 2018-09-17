Motorists to use alternative route as Laois road closed

Motorists in Laois will need to use an alternative route in Stradbally on Monday as a road has been closed.

The Cork Road (R427) was closed on Monday due to fallen power lines.

Motorists have been asked to use an alternative route.

Pictures: Google Maps