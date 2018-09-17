Motorists to use alternative route as Laois road closed
Turn for the Cork Rd in Stradbally Picture: Google Maps
Motorists in Laois will need to use an alternative route in Stradbally on Monday as a road has been closed.
The Cork Road (R427) was closed on Monday due to fallen power lines.
Motorists have been asked to use an alternative route.
#LAOIS Cork Rd (R427) in Stradbally is closed. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 17, 2018
Pictures: Google Maps
Storm Ali and Bronagh to lash Ireland before Friday, forecaster warns.