Road closure announced on major Laois Offaly commuter road

Commuters travelling to work in Tullamore and Portlaoise and other cross country traffic is facing disruption due to a road closure on the N80 in Offaly.

The route, used by many in Offaly and Laois each, will be closed in Killeigh on the border of the two counties on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th September.

The N80 is also the main regional road linking Rosslare shipping port to the midlands.

There will be a number of diversion routes in place but motorists can expect some disruption.

Northbound Diversion Route

Traffic travelling North on N80 will divert in Mountmellick onto Traffic Management Diversion Route (Via R-422 to Clonaslee, Co. Laois onto L-2004) to continue North on N80.

Southbound Diversion Route

Traffic travelling South on N80 will divert in Killeigh onto Traffic Management Diversion Route (Via L-5035 onto L-1020) to continue South on N80.

PICTURED: The diversion route in place for the N80 during the works

Offaly County Council said it issued a apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works. Caution is advised in the area and on diversion routes for the duration of the works.