Gardai launch murder investigation as man dies after Athy stabbing

A murder investigation is underway after a father of three was stabbed to death on in Athy.

The man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed after a row broke out on Duke Street in the town centre before 5.45am on Thursday, November 1.

He was taken to the Portlaoise hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí have said that a silver Audi belonging to the man was taken from the scene of the murder and later found partially burned out on Woodstock Street in the town.

Gardaí say a house party was taking place in the area at the time of the attack, but the victim had just arrived in the area.

Superintendent Martin Walker said the man received "multiple stab wounds".

RTE has reported that it is understood the victim was from Nurney, a village about 12km from Athy.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and they say they are following several lines of inquiry. CCTV footage is also being examined as part of the investigation.