Laois Gardaí seize car from speeding learner driver on motorway

A learner driver has been nabbed by Gardaí after driving illegally and at high speed on the motorway in Laois.

The driver's car has been seized by the Laois Offaly Garda division, for driving unaccompanied.

The incident took place this Tuesday afternoon January 8 2019.

The driver was doing 172km/h on the motorway just south of Portlaoise, which has a 120km/h speed limit. They will get a speeding ticket as well as having their car seized from them.

