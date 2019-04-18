Road closure in busy Portlaoise town centre

A busy road in the centre of Portlaoise will be closed for a time this weekend.

Church Avenue, Portlaoise will be closed on Friday, April 19 from 7 am to 7 pm so repairs can be carried out to underground utility service.

A huge amount of work has been ongoing at this road in recent months as Fitzmaurice Place undergoes an overhaul.

The road will be closed from Church Avenue up to Main Street and motorists will have to take an alternative route.

